New Regulations for Deer Carcass Disposal

 

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved statewide deer carcass disposal regulations in an effort to reduce the risk of transmission of Chronic Wasting Disease. For most hunters, these new regulations do not change how they currently care for their deer after harvest. The new regulations, which will take effect during the upcoming hunting season, will allow hunters to debone a carcass at the site of harvest, provided proof of sex and tags are maintained until the hunter reaches the final destination. By leaving the unused parts at the site of harvest, the chance of spreading CWD to other parts of the state is greatly reduced.

For more information, visit  https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/

