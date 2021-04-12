New Report On Lamar County Covid Vaccine Activities

Paris EMS Interim Director Russell Thrasher presented an in-depth report to the City Council Monday night on the COVID 19 vaccination status in Lamar County.

COVID-19 Vaccines that have received FDA Emergency Use Authorizations

Three vaccines have received FDA Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) :

– Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2) – 95% effective (manufacturer data)

– Moderna (mRNA-1273) – 98.5% effective (manufacturer data)

– Janssen (Ad26.COV2.S) – 72% effective (manufacturer data)

Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines that give instructions for our cells to

make “spike proteins” against COVID-19 with a 2-dose schedule.

Janssen is a viral victor vaccine which uses inactivated cold virus to activate

the same immune response with a single dose.

People being vaccinated should complete the two-dose series or single-dose

series with the same vaccine product.

Creating a County-Wide Vaccine Waiting List

Initial vaccine roll-outs for Moderna and Pfizer began Dec 4th. The initial doses

were available in Lamar County around Dec 21st.

PLCHD and the City were inundated with calls from citizens and facilities wanting

the vaccine – however only a hand-written waiting list was kept at the time.

The Mayor, City Manager and County Judge directed the Health Dept and City

Staff to create and maintain a centralized method of joining a waiting list by both

online sign-up and voice call center to control and organize the massive requests

for vax.

The online sign-up system was made available on January 18 th , 2021, followed by volunteer staffing of the EOC at PD as the centralized call center on Feb 3rd.

through the call center.

Initial allocations were small only 100-200 per week. Locations such as the

NETRAC office and PrimeTime were used to vaccinate the Phase 1a group

As allocations slowly grew to 400-600 per week, the public clinics on Fridays

moved to the Hunt Center at PJC

On distribution week 9, Feb 8th-12 th , Lamar County was finally designated as a Vaccine Hub by the Department of State Health Services – guaranteeing 1000 doses per week. This number proved challenging at all previous centers, so we made the move to the Love Civic Center. Other than one week when we had to move to PHS, the Civic Center has been the primary location for vaccine inoculations.

Public Vaccine Clinics:

A Priority for COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Challenge: Instilling Vaccine Confidence

Only 58% of the general public said they would receive a COVID-19 vaccine

(Data from October 2020 Harris poll)

Factors weighing on acceptance

Are there side effects?

Does it work?

Is it safe?

How much does it cost?

The Process is Simple (once we figured it out!)

Mon-Thur scheduling vaccinations– online, texting, email and by phone

Thur night – making rosters and printing forms and cards

Fri morning 5:30am – Setup for clinic, move wheelchairs, ice water for staff,

preload 360 clipboards, thaw and draw vaccine, volunteers arrive and open the

doors at 8am. 1:00-2:00 Finish Clinic.

Sat-Sun – Enter data in TDEM, IMMTRAC2 and Database

Repeat

Large Scale Vaccinations:

Its all about Planning and Logistics

Dec 4, 2020 – Vaccine opens to all healthcare workers and NH staff

Jan 3, 2021 – Vaccine opens to 65+ including NH residents and anyone

16+ with a major medical condition

Jan 22, 2021 – PLCHD opens regular Friday vaccination clinics

February 26, 2021 – Vaccine prioritized for super seniors 75+

March 3, 2021 – Vaccine opens to all teachers, education and childcare

workers

March 10, 2021 – Vaccine opens to anyone over 50yrs age

March 29, 2021 – Vaccine opens to anyone 18+

Key Timeline Benchmarks

January 1-April 9 2021 Demographics

Total Vaccine Doses Given – 17978

Vetted Registrations: 11,447

9,550 Online 83.4%, 1897 Call Center 16.6%

Vaccines Doses Given by Brand:

17,592 Moderna 97.8%, 386 Janssen 2.2%

Inoculations by Race (started tracking 2/12/21)

Caucasian: 82.6%, Black 10.1%, Asian 3.2%, American Indian .7%, Other 3.3%

Inoculations by Ethnicity (started tracking 2/12/21)

Hispanic 6.9%, Non-Hispanic 93.1%

Top 5 Ages Registered/Inoculated

#1 72 #2 64 #3 63 #4 65 #5 74

Top 5 Cities Recipients Were From

#1 Paris #2 Powderly #3 Blossom #4 Reno #5 Dallas

Most Distant Recipients – Vaccine Tourism

New Orleans, South Padre Island, San Antonio, McAllen, OKC, Austin

Currently there are:

2436 waiting on 2nd dose of Moderna

1228 waiting on 1st dose of either Vaccine

7783 series complete – completely vaccinated

Busiest Week for Inoculations: 3/22-3/26

3096 injections given. 2593 given on 3/26 in 5.5hrs √

Clinics are staffed by PLCHD Staff, City of Paris EMS Paramedics and

Billing Staff, PJC Teachers and Nursing Student Volunteers, Citizen

Volunteers such as Retired Nurses and a Doctor, Pharmacists, On-Duty

Public Works and Firefighters, County Volunteers and others.

Supplies Purchased: 60k Gloves, 32k Needles, 25k Syringes, 20k Alcohol

Preps, 20k Bandaids, 15k Surgical Masks, 450 Sharpz Containers, 360

Clipboards, 20 Wheelchairs and many other essential logistical aides.

Off-Clinic Vaccine Sites

PLCHD has also gone on-site to administer vaccinations to places such as:

We-Pack Harrison Walker Harper

Paris ISD North Lamar ISD

Lamar Nat Bank Liberty Nat Bank

FUMC NAACP Office

RK Hall Turner Pipe

Pine Tree Ranch and others…….

We are also opening the Friday Clinic from 7-8am just for Kimberly-Clark employees and are administering a drive-thru clinic at Campbell Soup April 22.

Future Plans to Continue Vaccinations

(Evolving Situation and Subject to Change Without Notice)

PLCHD and the City of Paris are planning 2 more large scale clinics – April 16 and April 30. (LCC is booked April 23). As of today, this will complete the planned mass vaccinations and finish up the required 2nd doses of Moderna, as remaining interest in the first vaccinations is waning. Future clinics will be scaled back and perhaps done at PrimeTime and/or the PLCHD office.