New Season Begins For Paris Farmers Market

The season for the Paris Farmers Market begins at 8:00 a.m. on May 1, 2021. There will be a full house of vendors selling items such as fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, coffee, breads and pastries, jams, pastas, pickles, soaps, artisan items, and so much more.

The Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual plant sale on that day on the north side under the market pavilion.

The vendors have been preparing for months to provide an abundance of quality produce and products. The Market will be open every Saturday morning throughout May to October, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Mini market vendors and returning vendors are looking forward to seeing the loyal shoppers as well as meeting new friends. “This is by far the biggest variety of product we’ve had”, says Cheri Bedford, Market manager. So many vendors are coming this year we will be utilized as overflow spaces.

Customers are encouraged to take a moment to check in on Facebook with their mobile device and like the Market Square Farmers Market page. “The goal of asking this is to help get the word out about what is happening at the market. Many events are organized for market patrons throughout the season. Checking the Facebook pages is a one good way to find out what is happening,” says Cheri Bedford.

All who visit the Farmers Market information table on opening day can register to win a Farmers Market mug or shopping bag to be given away every hour from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Farmers Market T-shirts are available at the information table. Sizes range from adult small – 3xl.

Paris Farmers & Artisan Market is a Texas Department of Agriculture Certified Farmers Market and Go Texas Member. It is located in historic downtown at the Market Square 400 S.W. 1st Street. Vendors interested in selling produce or original art can visit the city of Paris website, www.paristexas.gov for more information, or call 903-784-9293. Vendor applications can be also picked up at the City Hall Annex, 150 S.E. 1st Street, Paris.