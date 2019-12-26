New Secret Service App Helps Prevent Fraud At The Gas Pump

The U.S. Secret Service helped create Bluetana that depends on an algorithm to distinguish skimmers from legitimate Bluetooth devices. The Secret Service regularly investigates gas pump skimming. Only gas pump inspectors who work for government agencies can use Bluetana; it’s not available to the public. Consumers can download apps like Skim Plus and Card Skimmer Locator to check for Bluetooth-aided skimmers at gas pumps and ATMs. A crook needs to install skimmers at only a few gas stations to turn a hefty profit. More than 100,000 gas stations are operating in the U.S., and the gas pumps are often unattended.