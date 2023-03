Representatives of Chad’s Media and Front Porch News: Christian Dicus, Chad Kopal, Cristie Kopal, Korey Hankins, Gala Co-Chairs Whitney and Logan Vaughan.

We finally got Chad’s Media family in front of the camera! Thank you to Chad’s Media and Front Porch News for providing marketing and videography services in-kind to the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s 17th Annual Light of Life Gala and for loaning us Whitney and Logan!