New Sponsorships For Healthcare Foundation Gala

 

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation thanks Guaranty Bank & Trust for sponsoring the 18th Annual Gala scheduled for January 27. Guaranty Bank & Trust representatives Garrett Glass (2nd from left), Nikki Hurley (middle), and Brad Thomas (2nd from right) celebrate the donation with Gala Chairs Kim (left) and John Sellers (right).
Jay Hodge Chevrolet Owner Jay Hodge (2nd from left) and General Manager Bill Owens (2nd from the right) present a ceremonial check recognizing the dealership’s Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala sponsorship to Gala Chairs Kim (left) and John Sellers (right). The Gala will benefit all of Hopkins County through a donation to the expansion of the surgical wing at the local hospital.

