New Spray To Kill Coronovirus

For the first time … The EPA has given approval for a spray intended to kill the coronavirus. It’s called Sufacewise2, and it was created by a Dallas-based company called Bioscience. American Airlines has been given approval to spray down nearly 15 hundred planes with the disinfectant …and 2 healthcare facilities in North Texas have also been approved to use the spray. Eventually, the EPA says it expects Surfacewise2 to be available for commercial purchase. The EPA says the spray is effective for up to 7 days but it is actually thought to be effective for much longer.