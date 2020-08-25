" /> New Spray To Kill Coronovirus – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Access Financial Group
cypress basin hospice
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Morrell banner
North Texas Paving Group Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

New Spray To Kill Coronovirus

3 hours ago

 

For the first time … The EPA has given approval for a spray intended to kill the coronavirus. It’s called Sufacewise2, and it was created by a  Dallas-based company  called Bioscience. American Airlines has been given approval to spray down nearly 15 hundred planes with the disinfectant …and 2 healthcare facilities in North Texas have also been approved to use the spray. Eventually, the EPA says it expects Surfacewise2 to be available for commercial purchase. The EPA says the spray is effective for up to 7 days but it is actually thought to be effective for much longer.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     