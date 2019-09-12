New Standard Response Protocol for Sulphur Springs ISD

This year SSISD incorporated the Standard Response Protocol into our emergency operations plan for the district. The SRP allows for common language amongst our staff, students, first responders, and parents when responding to emergency situations that may arise in the district. This will allow all individuals involved to work together and ensure that emergency situations are handled in a safe manner with positive outcomes. All staff members and students have been trained on the SRP procedures. We want our parents and community to know that the safety of our SSISD students and staff members is extremely important. Please watch this SSISD training video to better understand how the SRP works. There is also an attachment that explains the SRP.

https://youtu.be/MyqkZzesUBg