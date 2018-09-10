Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
New Study Says Leftovers Are Bad For You

3 mins ago

 

A new study by the University of Southern California and University of Michigan reveals that eating leftovers makes you eat more and exercise less.

Researchers say; ‘’We know that growing portion sizes increase consumption, but grossly enlarged portions also cause consumers to face more and more food leftovers. The psychological drivers of this phenomenon are twofold. Larger leftovers reduce perceived consumption, which leads people to feel better about themselves. And feeling better about themselves, in turn, reduces people’s motivation to compensate.”

