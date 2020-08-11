New Texas Nursing Home Rules Not Sitting Well With Some

Rules regarding visiting loved ones in nursing homes other long term care facilities aren’t sitting well with some. Nursing home visits must take place outdoors, in PPE. Visitors can go inside assisted living facilities or state schools but have to meet with loved ones behind Plexiglas. There are reports that families do patients laundry, feed them and much more.Some would like to see one family member per client, who’s tested negative and decked out in PPE, be allowed to spend quality time with a loved one.