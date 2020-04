Netflix’s hit docuseries “Tiger King” is getting another episode, according to zoo owner Jeff Lowe from the show. Jeff discussed details about the extra episode in a video shared on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. “Netflix is adding one more episode,” Jeff says in the video. “It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow.” It is not yet known whether the new episode will be a continuation of the series’ seven episodes or more of a reunion special.