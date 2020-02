Money background

Sulphur Springs Police Department’s K-9 Officer Buddy Williams arrested two men from New York Monday night after a traffic stop at the 128-mile marker on I-30. Further investigation led to the seizure of more than $400,000 in cash. The officer charged 46-year-old Gilberto C. Rodriguez and 22-year-old Denis Menijvar-Contarero each with Money Laundering of more than $300,000, a first-degree felony.