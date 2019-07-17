Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Newborn Enrollment Deadline Approaches

(AUSTIN) — Texas families have until Wednesday (Jul 31) to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® and pay this year’s rates for all or some future tuition and schoolwide required fees at most Texas public colleges and universities. That excludes medical and dental schools, health science centers, and other health-related institutions. Newborns are children younger than one year of age at the time of enrollment.

“I know what it’s like to be the parent of newborns and paying for college was not always at the top of my mind,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “That’s why we’re reminding new parents to take advantage of the opportunity to lock in this year’s rates.”

Under the Texas Tuition Promise Fund and the state’s prepaid college tuition program, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in future costs of tuition and schoolwide required fees at most Texas public colleges and universities, based on today’s prices.

Enrollment at 2018-19 prices closed on Feb 28 for children one year of age and older. The next annual enrollment period begins on Sept 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2019-20 school year.

Complete plan information, including plan description and agreement, current prices, enrollment forms, and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, administrative fees, service and other charges and expenses associated with the contracts, including plan termination and decreased transfer or refund value. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contains this and additional information about the plan and may be obtained by visiting the website or calling the toll-free number above. Purchasers should read these documents carefully before purchasing a contract. Neither a contract nor any return paid with a refund is insured or guaranteed. Participation in the plan does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university.