Newest Sponsors For Health Care Foundation Gala

A huge shout out to the Hopkins County Hospital District/EMS for sponsoring the 18th annual Gala! The District is one of the Foundation’s partners in support of great local healthcare.
Joining Gala Chairs Kim Sellers (left) and John Sellers (right) are Angie Waller, Laura Ballard, Brent Smith, and Staci Holley.
To bid on Gala silent auction items go to LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com
Carriage House Manor:
Thank you to our friends at Carriage House Manor for sponsoring the 18th annual Gala! Arvis and Sheila Tanton (back center) are joined by their daughters, Sharla Campbell (left) and Shandra Dunn (second from left), and grandchildren for a check
presentation to Gala Chairs Kim and John Sellers (right).
Sunny Springs Nursing & Rehab:
Sunny Springs Nursing & Rehab will again be sponsoring the 18th Annual Gala hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation on January 27! Photographed here are representatives of Sunny Springs and the Gala: (l-r) Shane George, Becky Vargas, Kristina Watkins, LaShonda Brown, Gala Chair Kim Sellers, Stephanie Perry, Ki’anna White, Tina Cox, Tina Fenimore, and Gala Chair John Sellers.
To keep up with all the latest Gala news, follow the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.
The Market on Main:
Support for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation runs in the family! Hopkins County Health Care Gala Chairs John and Kim Sellers (left) are joined by niece and nephew Katy and Sergio Ramirez and their daughter in recognition of the Ramirez’s The Market on Main sponsorship of the Gala to be held on January 27, 2024.
100 for $100 tickets are still available at LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com!
Chaney and Craig Johnson: Our sincerest appreciation goes to Chaney and Craig Johnson for their ongoing support of the Foundation! Shown here in recognition of the Johnson’s sponsorship of the 18th annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation are left to right, Gala Chair John Sellers, Gala Chair Kim Sellers, Chaney Johnson, and Craig Johnson. Visit LOLGala2024.givesmart.com to view live and silent auction items.

