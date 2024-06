The FBI’s Dallas Division is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an unknown bank robber responsible for a bank robbery on June 6. At approximately 2:10 pm on Thursday, June 6, the suspect robbed the First Convenience Bank branch inside the Walmart on Anderson Boulevard in Fort Worth. The robbery suspect had a small child seated in a shopping cart as he presented a note to the teller demanding cash. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the location while carrying the child.