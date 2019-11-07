High School Volleyball Plus NFL And College Football Notes In Today’s Sports Update

The Prairiland Lady Patriots will play their area round matchup Saturday afternoon in Mt Pleasant against White Oak. That game will start at 1:00 pm.

The Paris Lady Cats will play Van in the Area round. That game will be this Saturday at 3:00 pm in Royce City. It can be heard on 101.9 KBUS.

The Paris Wildcats football team is off this week with a bye but they have released the information about their Bi-District matchup. The Wildcats will play Alvarado on Friday (Nov 15) at 7:30 pm. The game will be at Ron Poe Stadium at McKinney ISD. There will be pre-sale tickets sold from the Wildcat Athletic Office, starting next Monday (Nov 11). Adults will be $6.00 and students will be $4.00. The tickets sold at the stadium will sell for $6.00. Don’t forget this game will be broadcast on 101.9 KBUS.

This Friday will be the final game of the season for the North Lamar Panthers as they host Melissa. That game can be heard on Mix 107-7 starting at 7:00 pm.

The No. 24 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team plays its final regular-season home game of 2019 this weekend, hosting UT Permian Basin. WHO: The University of Texas of the Permian Basin at Texas A&M University-Commerce WHERE: Commerce | Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium WHEN: 4:00 pm on Saturday (Nov 9). RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Lone Star Conference after defeating West Texas A&M, 34-20. UT Permian Basin is 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the LSC with a 48-38 win over Eastern New Mexico.

The Dallas Mavericks improved to 5-2 on the season. After a 107-106 win over the Orlando Magic. Luka Doncic finished with 27 points for Dallas.

Rutgers is trying to lure Greg Schiano back to coach its football team, and the Scarlet Knights took a step toward doing it by meeting with him and his representatives for several hours on Tuesday. Sources said Schiano met with Rutgers officials in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday. The meeting ended without Schiano taking the job. Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, now an offensive analyst at Alabama, also interviewed for the Rutgers job last week.

With wide receiver DeSean Jackson out for the remainder of the regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles are turning to a familiar face for help. The team is re-signing veteran Jordan Matthews. This marks the third stint in Philadelphia for Matthews, a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2014. He played his first three seasons in Philly before being traded to the Buffalo Bills, only to return the following year in 2018.

Tonight in NFL Thursday Night Football, it will be the LA Chargers at Oakland at 7:20 on FOX and the NFL Network.

Longtime ESPN announcer Steve Levy and former Alabama and New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy will serve as the lead broadcast team for XFL games on ESPN in the league’s return season, the network announced Wednesday. Levy and McElroy will call the league’s first game, the Seattle Dragons against the DC Defenders, on Saturday (Feb 8). They’ll also handle Saturday games on ABC, the West final and the XFL championship game on Sunday (Apr 26).

This week in High School Football

Nacogdoches at Mt Pleasant on KLAKE 97.7, Mt Vernon at New Boston on STAR Country 96.9, Sulphur Springs will host North Forney on STAR Country 95.9, Melissa at North Lamar on MIX 107.7. Also, Paul Pewitt is at Queen City, New Diana is at Daingerfield Gilmer is at Liberty Eyelau and Rivercrest travels to Honey Grove. Hughes Springs and Paris are off.

Bells at Cooper, Prairiland at Whitewright, Troup at Leonard, Bonham at Van Alstyne and Mt Enterprise at Clarksville