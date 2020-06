The NFL has canceled the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame game August 6, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league will also postpone the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony until 2021. It is the first time the NFL has called off the first official preseason game. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson and Defensive Back Cliff Harris were to be inducted this year into the Hall of Fame.

