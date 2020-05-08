NFL Release Cowboys 2020 Schedule in Today’s Sports Update

This Saturday night we will be airing the October 4, 2015 Texas Rangers LA Angels game in which the Rangers clinched the AL West division. That game can be heard at 6pm on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT.

The NFL released their schedule on Thursday night and the Dallas Cowboys will open up on Sunday night in LA as the Rams open up their new stadium.

Dallas will play three Sunday night games, one Monday night game, and two Thursday games including their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

The season will officially get underway with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

While a number of different options remain on the table, the NHL may be leaning toward an unprecedented 24-team playoff format if the 2019-20 season resumes.

The format could potentially hand postseason berths to teams that weren’t previously considered to be in the playoff race. Two examples are the Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens, who sit in 12th place in the Western and Eastern Conference, respectively.

On this day in 2011, the Dallas Mavericks finished a four game sweep over the LA Lakers with a 122-86 blowout win on Mother’s Day.

Jason Terry led the team with 32 points, including a staggering 9 of 10 from beyond the arc. Peja Stojakovic had 21 points and was a perfect 6 of 6 from three point land.

In 1999, the Dallas Stars took a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals with a 5-4 Overtime victory. Joe Nieuwendyk netted the game winner at the 8:22 mark of the OT period.

2020 schedule (all times Eastern)