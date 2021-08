Metroplex proponents of the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir have moved up the construction date from 2070 to 2050. That’s why a group opposed to the reservoir was formed. It’s called Preserve Northeast Texas. Plans for the lake show the cost to be about $4 billion. It would permanently flood around 66,000 acres in Red River and Titus counties. Opponents say it would impact thousands of acres of heritage farmland and harm wildlife and wetlands.