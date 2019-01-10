Nicole Remember When She Fell For Keith in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Nicole Kidman tells People magazine that she remembers the moment she fell in love with Keith Urban. “It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York. That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers tells People magazine how he and Shay put their weddings into the video for ‘Speechless.’ “When it came time to do the video and given the fact that we had both had weddings not too long ago, I was like, ‘Man, maybe this video is already done.’ I had the crazy idea of taking Shay and my wedding footage and parallel those stories to showcase the moments.”

Jason Aldean tells People magazine that he and his wife, Brittany, are done having children once their daughter, Navy, is born next month. “I’m good. To me, four healthy kids … I would feel blessed to have that. … And my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again, either.”

Dustin Lynch tells Glamour magazine that he would go absolutely wild on a night with no limits. “I’d need a couple jets to visit a bunch of different cities in the same night. I’d end up with a sunrise in the Bahamas. We’d have dinner at Joe T. Garcia’s in Dallas, then fly to Vegas and win some money, then probably go to Santa Cruz, California, and drive the coast. Then jet back and end up in the Bahamas being pirates when the sun rose.”

Scotty McCreery tells Las Vegas Magazine that singing for President Obama was one of the highlights of his career. “I had a chance to sing for the president, the First Family, back in … I wanna say 2013, something like. Talk about nerve-wracking. When you’re singing your song, out in the front row is the president, the first lady and the kids … that was a really cool moment. That’s definitely Top Five.”

Carrie Underwood tells The Tennessean that going on tour with two children is going to be very different for her. “It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure. My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”