Press Release from North Lamar National Honor Society

“The North Lamar National Honor Society will be hosting their 7th annual Color Run to benefit scholarships for their members on April 23rd. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m where there will be a Kid’s run at 8:30 and the 5K run at 9:00. You can register at the event center which is at the North Lamar High School and tickets for the kids run will be $20.00 and $30.00 for the 5k run. Come out and support this organization!”