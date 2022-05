North Lamar High School graduates Justin Daughtrey and Emma Layton is the scholarship recipients for the North Lamar Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA). Pictured from left, NLHS Principal Mark Keith, Justin Daughtrey (Rozann Dawson Scholarship recipient), Rozann Dawson, Emma Layton (JoNel Eads Scholarship recipient), and NLISD TSTA President Sandra Patterson.