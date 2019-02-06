NL Symphonic Band Invites Public To Free Concerts

4A Honor Band to perform at TMEA Convention

The North Lamar Symphonic Band will be giving two free concerts in preparation of their performance at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention on February 15 at the Lila Cockrill Theater in San Antonio at 4:00 p.m.

The concerts for the public will be Tuesday, February 5 at the TAMU Commerce Music Building at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, February 11 at the NLHS Auditorium at 7:00 p.m.

Last spring the Symphonic Band submitted a recording into the TMEA 4A Honor Band Selection process.

“Going through rounds of the region, area, and finally state, we were selected as the best concert band Class 4A in the state,” said NLHS Associate Band Director Jason R. Smith.

By winning the selection process, the Symphonic Band was invited to perform at the TMEA Convention. Approximately 30,000 teachers from around the world attend the convention.

“This opportunity is only every other year and once earned you cannot submit for four years,” said Smith.

“We will be featuring Dr. Brian Bowman, retired Professor Emeritus of Euphonium from the University of North Texas and one of the best Euphonium players in the world, to perform with our students. He will also be coming to do masterclasses with our students as well,” said Smith. More information on Bowman can be found at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Bowman.

Concert selections include Overture to “Candide” by Leonard Bernstein, Irish Tune from County Derry by Percy Grainger, and Yellow Rose of Texas and Variations by Lewis Buckley.

Featuring Bowman on Euphonium, selections will include The Red Machine by Peter Graham, Kahn by Julie Giroux, and Stormchasers by Robert Sheldon.