NLEF Awards 44 scholarships

2 hours ago

NLEF scholarship recipients beginning front row left are Emily Hodges, Kelsey Garrett and Felicity Sefcik; second row, Morgan Lyles, Kamry Oliver, Madison Routon, Macy Richardson, Abby Neilson, Noel Rainey, Makayla Winton and Nathan Stone; third row, Meredith Puckett, Karsyn Iltis, Bridgitte Collard, Kendall Stephens, Maggi Burton, Addison Exum and Madison Edwards; fourth row, Hannah Crosswhite, Keeley Mahon, Madison Bridgers, Sarah Carl, Ella Amis, Ashtin Stutsman, Ashley Trenchard, Kenzley Waldroup and Donato Curvino; fifth row, Emma Doyal, Madison Semanek, Emma Fowler, Sophie Carl, Melodie Huesca, Madison Winter, Cody Ausmus, Andy Kirk and Jace Cooper; and back row, Brian Slater, Corbin Waldroup, Trent Nickerson and Wesley Crites. Not pictured are Ella Amis, Parker Brown, Adysen Finch and Karlie Rouse.

Forty-four North Lamar graduates were awarded scholarships from the North Lamar Education Foundation (NLEF) totaling $23,000. Scholarships may be used at junior colleges, colleges, universities, and vocational and technical schools.

The 2021 recipients and named scholarships are: Ellie Ables – Travis Coston Family Scholarship, Ella Amis – Thomas McVay Memorial Scholarship, Cody Ausmus – Jeremy Dickey Memorial Scholarship, Madison Bridgers, Parker Brown, Maggi Burton, Sarah Carl – Carolyn Drake Memorial Scholarship, Sophie Carl – Carolyn Drake Memorial Scholarship, Bridgitte Collard – Gary Hilliard Memorial Scholarship, Jace Cooper, Wesley Crites – Payne Band Scholarship, Hannah Crosswhite, Donato Curvino – NLEF Salutatorian Scholarship, Emma Doyal – Tyler Thompson Memorial Scholarship, Madison Edwards, Addison Exum – Class of 1973 Memorial Scholarship, Adysen Finch, Emma Fowler – Dr. Tommy Eads Memorial Scholarship, Kelsey Garrett, Emily Hodges, Melodie Huesca – Gil Flautt IV Memorial Scholarship, Karsyn Iltis, Andy Kirk – Class of 1989 Scholarship, Morgan Lyles, Keeley Mahon, Abby Neilson – James Graves Vocational Scholarship, Trent Nickerson – FFA Scholarship, Kamry Oliver, Meredith Puckett – David Buster Memorial Scholarship, Noel Rainey, Macy Richardson – Judy Blease Memorial Scholarship, Karlie Rouse, Madison Routon – Rhonda Morris Band Scholarship, Felicity Sefcik – Chad Rose Memorial Scholarship, Madison Semanek – Donna Campbell Memorial Scholarship, Brian Slater – Charles Bush Memorial Scholarship, Kendall Stephens, Nathan Stone – Ted Weiberg Scholarship, Ashtin Stutsman, Ashley Trenchard, Corbin Waldroup, Kenzley Waldroup, Madison Winter – NLEF Valedictoria Scholarship and Makayla Winton – FFA Scholarship.

The North Lamar Education Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established in 1998 to assist North Lamar students in furthering their education beyond high school.  Tax-deductible contributions are made through donations, memorials and honorariums, fund-raisers, endowments, and planned giving.  For further information or to make a contribution to NLEF, visit the North Lamar website at https://www.northlamar.net/NLEF.

