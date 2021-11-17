Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
RPM Staffing Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

NLHS Announces Heisman High School Award Winners

North Lamar High School has announced the winners of the Heisman High School Award. Pictured (left to right) are recipients, seniors Dawson Dority and Bralie Fox.

The Heisman High School Scholarship program, sponsored by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance, recognizes successful high school  student-athletes for academic achievements and community service. The program’s goals are to inspire all students to achieve their potential while improving the community and world around them. During its 20 year existence, the program has honored more than 600,000 high school seniors and provided more than a million dollars in scholarships. Local-level award winners move on to compete for scholarships with other recipients at the state level.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     