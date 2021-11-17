NLHS Announces Heisman High School Award Winners

North Lamar High School has announced the winners of the Heisman High School Award. Pictured (left to right) are recipients, seniors Dawson Dority and Bralie Fox.

The Heisman High School Scholarship program, sponsored by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance, recognizes successful high school student-athletes for academic achievements and community service. The program’s goals are to inspire all students to achieve their potential while improving the community and world around them. During its 20 year existence, the program has honored more than 600,000 high school seniors and provided more than a million dollars in scholarships. Local-level award winners move on to compete for scholarships with other recipients at the state level.