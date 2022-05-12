NLHS Announces the 2022-2023 Drum Majors

Named as the 2022-2023 North Lamar High School drum majors, from left, are Nelissa Chennault, Dylan Melvin, and Jaden Brown.

Nelissa Chennault, is a trombone player and will be a senior next year. “I feel very honored and excited to be chosen as one of the Drum majors and ready to see what next year brings”, Nelissa is the daughter of Nessa and Philip Chennault. Dylan Melvin, is a tenor saxophonist and will be a senior next year. “I’m very excited to be in a position to lead this organization to success in this upcoming season”, Dylan is the son of Diana McGregor. Jaden Brown, also a tenor saxophonist and will be a junior next year. “Being chosen as a drum major is such a great honor, and I’m super happy I’ve been given the opportunity to lead the band next year”, Jaden is the daughter of Julie Leonard. The three will be leading the North Lamar High School Marching Band next fall in their show titled “Enso it Goes” featuring music of Billy Joel, John Adams, and Robert W. Smith.

The Band is under the Direction of Randy Jones, Jason R. Smith and Ryan Sheffield.