NLHS’s Jacob, Tripp Sign Athletic Letters Of Intent

NLHS senior first baseman Jacob Lane signed his national letter of intent to play for TCS Post Grad Academy in Melissa. Pictured supporting Jacob as he signs are front row left to right his brother Sebastian, his mother Kristi Lane, Jacob, his father, Clint Lane, and his sister, Alexa; back row his brother, Joe.

North Lamar’s head baseball coach is Bric Steed.

Coach Steed said, “Jacob has stepped into a prime time role for us this season and committed tremendous time and effort into our program. Jacob will do a great job for TCS and be looking to transfer to a four year program after.”

TCS Baseball is a one-year post-grad program where students play a full college game schedule while completing college courses without losing any athletic eligibility.

*******************

On Tuesday, March 9, 2022, NLHS senior and starting shortstop Tripp Thoms signed his national letter of intent to play for the Austin College Roos. Pictured supporting Tripp as he signs are left to right his father, Brian Thoms, Tripp and his mother Lindsay Thoms.

Tripp has been a varsity player for North Lamar during all four years of high school. The NLHS head baseball coach is Bric Steed.

Coach Steed said, “Tripp is a tireless worker and the epitome of what our program represents. He is our starting shortstop and will do an amazing job at Austin College on the field and in the classroom. Tripp is going to be successful in everything he chooses to do.”

Austin College participates in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level.