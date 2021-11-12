NLHS Band and Blue Diamonds Place Fourth at State Marching Contest

The North Lamar High School Band and Blue Diamonds ended the 2021 marching season ranked as the fourth best band in the state of Texas at the UIL State Marching Contest at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Wednesday, November 10.

This year’s show, Polarity, was designed by Band Director Jason Smith. To advance to the state contest, the band received superior ratings at the regional level on October 12 and placed first at the area level on October 30 with straight first place rankings from all judges. This was the eighth consecutive trip to the state marching contest for the Panther Band.

Smith said, “We knew we were sixth overall after prelims, but with such an early prelim performance we felt like the students had it in them to pull it up to another level. They were really focused and wanted to put on a great performance in finals, and they did. We were all impressed with the performance they gave and it moved them up to fourth overall.”

Head Band Director Randy Jones said, “Earning fourth overall out of 188 schools in class 4A in the state of Texas is such a huge success. We were so proud of them. The support from the community, students at the high school, teachers, and parents has been so overwhelming. These students work so hard and sacrifice so much that it has been humbling to see how our students have been lifted up and celebrated.”

The band is directed by Randy Jones, Jason Smith, Percussion Director Ryan Sheffield and Color Guard Director Terri Marchan. Drum majors are Bonnie Dong, Isla Taber and Joseph Franklin. Color Guard Captain is Brylea Moody; Emily Perez is Assistant Captain.