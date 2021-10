Members of the North Lamar HS Choir recently competed at the Texas Music Association (TMEA) All-Region auditions in Sulphur Springs on October 6. Students named to the All-Region Choir will perform in a free concert on Saturday, November 6, at Gladewater High School at 5:00 PM. The public is invited to attend. The next step on the road to the prestigious TMEA All-State Choir is Pre-Area auditions. NLHS Choirs are under the direction of Rebecca Hildreth.