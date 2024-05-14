NLHS CTE Career Fair

The North Lamar Career and Technical Education Department (CTE) hosted a fun and highly successful Career and College Fair on Friday, April 26.

Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors all had the opportunity to talk to representatives from numerous companies and colleges in and around Lamar County. Students also acquired some cool swag while they were at it!

Mr. Wes Brown, CTE Director, stated, “Each year that we host this event it just gets bigger and better. We are so proud of our students and the compliments we received regarding their interest and polite nature. Everyone had the opportunity to gain some new information and be introduced to areas of employment of which they may otherwise have been unaware. Our hope is that this event will help our students succeed after graduation. We certainly appreciate the time devoted to this event and want to thank all of the businesses and colleges that participated.”

Representative companies and colleges included Campbell Soup, Farmers Bank, First Federal Bank, Green Apple Therapy, Guaranty Bank, Harrison Walker & Harper, International Paper, Kimberly Clark, Lamar County Extension, Liberty National Bank, MAU Workforce Solutions, Northeast Texas Community College, Paris Junior College (Computer Information Systems, Health Occupations, HVAC, Mechatronics, and Welding), Paris Regional Health, Red River Credit Union, RPM Staffing, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, The Stacer Group, Texas A&M Commerce, Texas Department of Criminal Justice (Buster Cole), Texas Department of Transportation, Turner Industries, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy, Universal Fabricating, and Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas.