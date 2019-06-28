NLHS Drum Majors Receive Leadership Training

Camp provides mindset and tools for student leaders

The North Lamar High School Band drum majors Stoney Shelton, Christi Miles and Bonnie Dong attended the SASI drum major camp at University of North Texas on June 19-22.

“This is one of the best drum major camps in the country,” said Associate Band Director Jason R. Smith. “Some of the best bands and schools in the country attend this camp.”

SASI is an organizational improvement group dedicated to developing student leaders. The camp provides drum majors with conducting, teaching and leadership development.

Upon completion of the four-day camp, instructors awarded Shelton the John Wooden Award for his display of leadership and character during the camp.

“This is the highest most distinguished award given at the camp. It is named after Dr. John Wooden, UCLA’s legendary basketball coach,” said Smith.