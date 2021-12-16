NLHS Freshmen Band Students Earn All-Region Band Designation

Paris, Texas, December 13, 2021 – On December 6, North Lamar’s freshman-year band members competed for spots in the Region 4, 9th grade All-Region Band. Twelve students earned a chair in the prestigious band. Alaina Still on bass trombone, Albani Miller on oboe and Joanna Vega on flute earned first chair designation on their instruments.

The students who were named to the band were, pictured back row, left to right, Alaina Still, Cailyn Braxton, Jesse Troy, Caden Bannon, Alyson Gentry and Erin Forsythe; and front row, Angelina Harbuck, Elizabeth McCurry-Porter, Jordan Stuart, Albani Miller, Joanna Vega and Natalie Nguyen.

The 9th grade All-Region Band rehearsed and performed a concert on December 11 at Paris Junior High under the Direction of Josh Buckrucker, Director of Bands from Navarro Junior College.

NLHS band directors are Randy Jones, Jason Smith and Ryan Sheffield.