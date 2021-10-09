NLHS HOSA Receives Grant From Carter BloodCare

The Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) at North Lamar High School recently received a $1,000 grant from Carter BloodCare. The Great Grants Program rewards schools that participate in supporting community blood supply by hosting blood drives. Carter BloodCare believes high schools are at the forefront of instilling blood donation as a life-long practice in young people.

To be eligible for the grant, schools must host a minimum of three blood drives and meet the set goal of collecting a certain number of units.

NLHS HOSA hosted three drives during the 2020-2021 school year and collected a total of 261 units, which helped provide over 783 patients a lifesaving blood product.