NLHS Hosts Panthers FIRST Freshman Orientation

Students entering ninth grade at North Lamar High School attended Panthers FIRST (Freshman Individually Responsible for their Success Today) Freshman Orientation on Wednesday to pick up schedules, tour the high school campus and attend informational sessions.

The camp is designed to help students get a jump on high school topics such as UIL academics, graduation plans, grading, late work policy, attendance, tardies, dress code, computer etiquette, cell phone policy and an overview of classes offered through the CTE program.

The first day of classes for North Lamar ISD is Monday, August 16. All high school students will pick up schedules the first day of school in the ‘B’ gym beginning at 7:30 a.m.