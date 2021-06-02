NLHS Names 21-22 Drum Majors

Isla Taber, Bonnie Dong and Joseph Franklin have been selected as the North Lamar High School Marching Band Drum Majors for the 2021-2022 School Year. The soon-to-be seniors will be leading the award winning North Lamar Panther Band next year on the football field in their marching show entitled “Polarity”.

“We are very excited about our student leadership team in band next year, and these three are an exceptional example of the amazing students we have here at North Lamar,” said Marching Band Coordinator Jason R. Smith.