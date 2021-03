The North Lamar High School One-Act Play advanced to the region after earning the Bi-District Champion title over spring break.

North Lamar cast and crew members receiving special awards were Mara Leonard for Outstanding Technician, Richard Kelp-Torres for Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Brian Slater for All-Star Cast, and Sophie Carl for Best Performer.

The North Lamar cast will perform SMASH at the region on April 14 and 15.