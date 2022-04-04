Hess Lawn Mower Header
NLHS One-Act Play Advances To Regional Contest

North Lamar High School’s One-Act Play, scenes from ‘Moon Over Buffalo,’ was awarded the Area championship on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The UIL One-Act Play contest is a competition where schools of similar sizes present scenes from a play up to 40 minutes. The acts advance through a series of levels of competition from district to state. Three schools go to the next level at each level until Regional, when only two schools advance to the state contest.

In addition to winning the Area championship, North Lamar brought home several individual acting awards. Jillian Jones was named Best Performer, Ann Vukcevich, and Richard Kelp-Torres received All-Star Cast awards. Also, Dylan Melvin received Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, and Cassie Coco received the Outstanding Technician Award. In addition, Jones has been named Top Performer at every level this year.

The company will move to the regional level on April 22, 2022. They will compete against the top three plays advancing from each area in Region 2-4A, including Sunnyvale, Brownsboro, Melissa, and Gainesville Midlothian.

Cody Head, Stephanie Easton, Brittany Smith, and Laura Hutchings direct the play.

Pictured are front row left to right Gracie Heying, Stevy Hoskins, Jillian Jones and Kenzie Pence;
2nd row Hannah Jackson, Kaeley Chivers, Cassie Coco and Kylie Crawford; 3rd row Rian Hilliard, Richard Kelp Torres, Ann Vukcevich and Camden Renfro; 4th row Joy Greenwell, Emma Wilkins, Aaron Quezada and Conner Woods; back row Braeden Wilkins, Joseph Daniel, Dylan Melvin and Evan Saffle

