NLHS One Act Play District Champs

3 hours ago

 

North Lamar’s One Act Play advanced to Bi-District after winning district. The cast and crew beginning front row left are Amanda Dean, Sophie Carl, Ella Amis, Jillian Jones, Sadi English, and Chloe Resendiz; second row, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Dyck, Reyna Hildreth, and Claire Jackson; third row,
Ann Vukcevich, Will Rast, Sarah Carl and Kylie Jackson; and fourth row,
Brian Slater, Carter Renfro, Parker Freeman, Sean Gist, Richard Kelp, and Zac Chappell. Not pictured is Seth Jones.

Advances to Bi-District

On Friday, March 8, the North Lamar High School Theatre Department’s production of The History of Tom Jones took home first place at the District 15- 4A One Act Play Contest.

Seth Jones earned Best Actor and Kylie Jackson earned All-Star Cast.  Receiving Honorable Mention All-Star Cast were Parker Freeman, Sean Gist, and Sarah Carl.  Ann Vukcevich received Outstanding Technician.

Seth Jones was named Best Actor of North Lamar’s One Act district performance of The History of Tom Jones.

      North Lamar will compete at Bi-District on March 18-19 in Sulphur Springs.  Cody Head is the director of the NLHS Theatre Department.

