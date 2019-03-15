NLHS One Act Play District Champs

Advances to Bi-District

On Friday, March 8, the North Lamar High School Theatre Department’s production of The History of Tom Jones took home first place at the District 15- 4A One Act Play Contest.

Seth Jones earned Best Actor and Kylie Jackson earned All-Star Cast. Receiving Honorable Mention All-Star Cast were Parker Freeman, Sean Gist, and Sarah Carl. Ann Vukcevich received Outstanding Technician.

North Lamar will compete at Bi-District on March 18-19 in Sulphur Springs. Cody Head is the director of the NLHS Theatre Department.