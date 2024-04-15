ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
NLHS One Act Play Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Join us for an enchanting evening filled with love, laughter, and Shakespearean wonder as our talented cast

📅 Date: April 20, 2024 🕖 Time: 7:00 pm 📍 Location: North Lamar High School Auditorium

Admission is “Pay what you can” at the door, making this performance accessible to everyone in our community. Your support helps us foster creativity and artistic expression among our students.

We are proud to announce that our One Act Play team secured a state alternate placement this past weekend. This showcased the dedication and talent of our incredible performers. Now, they’re ready to dazzle you with their passion and artistry.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable theatrical experience! Gather your friends and family, and join us for an evening of theatrical magic with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

