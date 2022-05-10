Purple Wave Auction Header May 19, 2022
NLHS One Act Play Takes State Championship

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the North Lamar Theater Department’s company of Moon Over Buffalo took first at the UIL 4A One Act Play State contest. This marks the program’s ninth appearance at state and the second state championship, the first was in 2010. Along with the company placing first, individual recognitions went to the following students:

Best Performer and the Samuel French Award – Jillian Jones
State All-Star Cast – Joseph Daniel
Honorable Mention All-Star Cast – Richard Kelp-Torres

The directors are Cody Head, Stephanie Easton, Laura Hutchings, and Brittany Smith.

