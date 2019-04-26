NLHS One Act Returns With State Recognitions

Community performance scheduled

The North Lamar High School Theatre Department’s cast and crew of The History of Tom Jones competed at the 4A UIL State One Act Play contest on Tuesday. Three members of the cast and crew returned with state championship recognition.

Awarded Best Actor was Kyle Stanley, Outstanding Technician Award went to Carter Renfro and State All-Star Cast went to Seth Jones. The company placed fourth in the 4A UIL performance.

NLHS Directors Cody Head, Stephanie Easton, and Laura Hutchings invite the public to a community performance on Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the NLHS Auditorium. An entry fee of $5 will go toward the NLHS Drama Department.