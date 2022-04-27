NLHS Senior Luke Elrod Qualifies For Nationals  

North Lamar High School senior Luke Elrod has added a national qualification in Aviation to a lengthy list of accomplishments during his high school career. Luke qualified for the national competition in Aviation after being named State Champion in the SkillsUSA State contest in Corpus Christi on April 2, 2022.

In the first SkillsUSA meet, Luke earned two individual first place medals, one in Aviation Maintenance Technology and one in Automotive Light Repair, and a first place medal with the automotive group in Quiz Bowl, which qualified him to move forward to the State Competition.

He placed first in Aviation Maintenance Technology at the SkillsUSA State meet, which qualifies him to compete at the National Convention in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 20 -24. Luke also competed at Texas Motor Speedway this year in the North Texas Dealership Association contest in Advanced Automotive Technology.

In addition to his achievements in Aviation and Automotive Technology, Luke advanced to the regional level in powerlifting all four years of high school. During his senior year, he placed first at all three school sponsored powerlifting meets, second at the regional powerlifting meet, and fifth at the state powerlifting meet.

Luke has been accepted into the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Aviation Program in Durant, Oklahoma, to pursue a Bachelors of Science in Aviation, Professional Pilot degree. He is currently taking flying lessons at Paris Flight Training LCC to obtain his private pilot license prior to beginning SOSU in August. Luke flew his first solo flight September of 2020.