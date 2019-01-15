NLHS Students Earn AWS Welding Certifications

CTE classes can boost earning opportunities

A dozen North Lamar High School students have a jump on their earning career by getting their American Welding Society (AWS) D1.1 Welding Certifications. While in high school, the students chose to take welding courses offered through North Lamar’s Career and Technical Education that would open up opportunities for more money, leadership roles and high-level career challenges. Instructor Patt Swaim prepared the students for their industrial welding certification and David Vanderburg with Turner Industries tested the students for their certification.

Having proof of their AWS certifications beginning front row are Bryce Evans, Jaden Brown and Jorge Gonzalez-Bustillos. In the middle row are Kane Forbus, Juan Cervantes and Courtney Esqueda. In back are Shane Bigler, Holden Harrell, Dawson Crumpton, Evan Michael and Cody Coward. Not pictured isLane Beaver.