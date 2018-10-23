Morrell banner
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Car-Mart Oct. 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

NLHS Students Named To The All-Region Choir

4 hours ago

North Lamar High School All-Region Choir members beginning front row left are Jillian Jones, Bonnie Dong, Ellie Ables and Rasheen Davis; second row, Jerron Newberry, Amanda Dean, MacKenna Miller, Allison Wood and Sean Gist; and back row, Reyna Hildreth, Parker Freeman, Connor Dawes, Kyle Stanley, Seth Jones and Jenna Gould. Not pictured is Mikayla Ford.

Competition for TMEA All-State Choir to continues in November

Sixteen North Lamar High School students were selected for the All-Region Choir after competing on October 6.  They will join other students from across the region in a concert on November 10 at Mt. Pleasant High School at 5:00 p.m.  The public is invited to attend.

Students in the All-Region Choir will advance to the next round of competition in the TMEA All-State Choir process on November 27.  The NLHS Choir, under the direction of Rebecca Hildreth, has been fortunate to have students represent North Lamar at the TMEA All-State Choir Concert for the past several years.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     