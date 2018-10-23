NLHS Students Named To The All-Region Choir

Competition for TMEA All-State Choir to continues in November

Sixteen North Lamar High School students were selected for the All-Region Choir after competing on October 6. They will join other students from across the region in a concert on November 10 at Mt. Pleasant High School at 5:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Students in the All-Region Choir will advance to the next round of competition in the TMEA All-State Choir process on November 27. The NLHS Choir, under the direction of Rebecca Hildreth, has been fortunate to have students represent North Lamar at the TMEA All-State Choir Concert for the past several years.