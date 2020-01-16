NLHS Students Selected As Texas All-State Musicians

Sean Gist named fourth consecutive year to All-State Choir

Dylan Halliday, Jillian Jones, Reyna Hildreth, Amanda Dean, and Sean Gist, members of the North Lamar High School Choir and Band, will perform with the Texas All-State Choirs, Bands and Orchestras in San Antonio on February 15, 2020, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Clinic/Convention. The students were chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region and Area levels.

Gist, a senior, made first chair tenor and will perform for the fourth time as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. He currently holds the school record for making TMEA All-State four consecutive years. He is the son of Sammy Gist and Sheri Gist. Dean, a senior, made third chair soprano, will perform for the second time as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. She is the daughter of Garrel and Christy Dean. Hildreth, a senior, made fourth chair alto and will perform for the second time as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. She is the daughter of Clint and Rebecca Hildreth. Jones, a sophomore, made sixth chair alto and will perform for the first time as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. She is the daughter of Cory and Melissa Jones. Halliday, a senior, made the first chair in class 5A bass trombone and will perform for the second time as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. He is the son of Richard and Danae Halliday.

NLHS band director Randy Jones and choir director Rebecca Hildreth are members of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 19,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin. Jones has been Director of Bands for North

Lamar ISD for the past 33 years. Hildreth has been Director of North Lamar’s Choirs since 2005.

High School students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,780 students are selected through a competitive process that begins with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of the 15 ensembles (bands, orchestras, and choirs).

Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.5% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.