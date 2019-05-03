NLHS Symphonic Band Earns ‘Superior’ Ratings

Thirty-three consecutive years under Jones direction

The North Lamar High School Symphonic Band, under the direction of Randy Jones, competed in the UIL Concert and Sight-Reading contest Wednesday, April 3 at Mt. Pleasant High School.

For their prepared three pieces of music, Stormchasers by Robert Sheldon, Khan by Julie Giroux, and Finale from Symphony No. 4 by Peter I. Tchaikovsky, they earned the highest rating of ‘Superior’ from all three judges.

Next, the band was to perform a piece they had not seen and play it for three different judges. For this portion of the contest, they also earned ‘Superior’ ratings from all three judges.

By earning ‘Superior’ ratings in both Concert and Sight-Reading, the band received the UIL Sweepstakes trophy. This marks the 33rd consecutive year under Jones that the band has achieved sweepstakes.

“These students have worked so hard this year on everything they have done, and we do not take for granted the efforts they put in,” said Jones. “The Tchaikovsky that we performed was just brilliant. All the judges were very appreciative and complimentary of our students and the performance they gave.”