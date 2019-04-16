NLHS Theatre Department Receives Two Nomination Awards

Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards

The North Lamar Theatre Department recently received notification of senior Seth Jones nomination for Best Actor for the Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards for his portrayal of Tevye in their fall production, Fiddler on the Roof. The notification also includes a second nomination for Best Orchestra. Orchestra members include Jayden Franklin, Stoney Shelton, Chloe Holbrook, Laura Daniel, Ashlyn Leonard, Jacey McGill, Jerron Newberry, Harrison Perry, Cydney Holbrook and Payton Buck.

Dallas Summer Musical High School Musical Theater Awards aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. A panel of adjudicators attends one production at each participating school, provide educational feedback on the official evaluation form and determine nominees and awards for participating schools. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards®, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students. The winners in the Best Actor and Best Actress category will have the opportunity to participate in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, more commonly known as the Jimmy Awards, in New York City.

Jones and seven other nominees will perform and compete on stage at Dallas Fair Park Auditorium on May 9. The North Lamar Theatre Department competed against 70 high school productions from the Dallas-Fort Worth area with most being 5A and 6A schools.

“This is extraordinary for these kids!” said NLHS Theatre Director Cody Head. Assistant directors are Stephanie Easton and Laura Hutchings.