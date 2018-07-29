Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
NLISD August 2018 Calendar Events

6 hours ago

 

 

Mon, July 30 – Fri, Aug 3 8:00a-3:00p NL Panther Football reserved season tickets on sale to last year’s ticket holders @ Athletic Facility 
Wed 1- All Day- NLHS Lifetouch Senior Pictures in the HS Cafeteria – For appointment information, call 903.581.4321.  Yearbook casual, cap and gown, and formal photos will be taken.  Sitting fee is
$10.
Thu 2 All Day- NLHS Lifetouch Senior Pictures in the HS Cafeteria – For appointment information, call 903.581.4321.  Yearbook casual, cap and gown, and formal photos will be taken.  Sitting fee is
$10.
8:30a-9:30a NLHS Football Equipment Pick-up @ Athletic Facility – 8:30 a.m. – 10th, 11th & 12th grades; 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. –  9th grade
Fri 3 8:30a-1:30p NLHS Panthers FIRST (Incoming freshmen) @ NLHS – Lunch will be provided.
Sat 4 10:00a-2:00p Parker Back to School Bash – There will be FREE haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, immunizations, gift cards back to school shoes, bounce house, hot dogs, and snow cones.  All sponsored by Powderly Dairy Queen and local churches.
Mon 6-10 All Day- NL Panther Football reserved season tickets on sale @ Athletic Facility 
5:00p-8:00p NLHS Football Practice Begins @ NL Athletic Facility 
Tue 7-8 All Day- NLISD New Teacher Training 
Thu 9 All Day- NLISD Staff Development 
Fri 10 All Day- NLISD Staff Development/Teacher Workday 
Sat 11 All Day- NLHS Football Media Day/Blue & Gold Scrimmage @ NL Athletic Facility – JV – V – 7:45 a.m., Freshman –8:15 a.m.
Mon 13 All Day- NLISD Staff Development 
2:00p-4:00p Stone Schedule Pick Up and Meet the Teacher 
6:00p-8:00p NLISD Board Meeting in NLHS Library 
Tue 14 All Day- NLISD Staff Development 
4:30p-6:30p Bailey Meet the Teacher – Students may bring their school supplies
4:30p-6:30p Everett Meet the Teacher – Students may bring their school supplies
4:30p-6:30p Higgins Meet the Teacher – Students may bring their school supplies
4:30p-6:30p Parker Meet the Teacher – Students are asked to bring their school supplies.
Wed 15 All Day- NLISD Staff Development/Teacher Workday 
Thu 16 All Day- NLISD 1st Day of School 
All Day- Stone 7th & 8th grade football equipment distribution during athletic period 
Tue 28 9:30a-10:00a NLHS Senior Panoramic Class Picture 
Fri 31 7:30p-10:30p NL Football vs. Pottsboro @ NL (Senior Night) 

