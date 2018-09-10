NLISD Brings Awareness To Childhood Cancer

Activities across the District have been set in place for September

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and North Lamar ISD is stepping up to bring awareness to the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 15.

Throughout the month of September, North Lamar students, teachers, and staff are wearing gold to bring awareness to childhood cancer. The North Lamar High School staff have been given gold ribbons by the Student Council to wear. Friday, September 28 has been designated as “Gold Out Day’ for all of North Lamar. To make sure everyone has something gold to wear, the North Lamar High School junior class has been selling gold T-shirts for the day.

The Gifted and Talented classes at Higgins Elementary, Everett Elementary, Aaron Parker Elementary, and Bailey Intermediate are contributing by collecting children’s caps to donate to the Texas Oncology Center. New caps may be dropped off in ‘Caps for a Cure’ collection boxes outside each elementary office.

Bailey students may pay a dollar on Fridays to wear caps with proceeds going to the campaign. Additionally, some of the fourth and fifth graders are drawing encouraging cards to go to children currently hospitalized.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, 15,780 children under the age of 21 are diagnosed with cancer every year; approximately one-fourth of them will not survive the disease. Just a diagnosis alone can turn the lives of the entire family upside down. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month puts a spotlight on the types of cancer that largely affect children survivorship issues, and, importantly, helps raise funds for research and family support.