NLISD Family Mourns Death Of Teacher

Kristi Hodgkiss

North Lamar ISD is mourning the death of High School teacher Kristi Hodgkiss who passed away after a three-year battle with breast cancer. Kristi was North Lamar’s Director of the Speech and Debate Program. She brought students to over 25 team and individual Texas state championships and over 50 national debate tournament qualifiers. A Go-Fund-Me page is available to help her family with medical and funeral expenses. Her funeral is Wednesday at 3:30 at the North Lamar High School Auditorium. Visitation is Tuesday night at Bright Holland Funeral Home.

